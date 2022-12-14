AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for a Louisiana murder was arrested in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found and arrested 50-year-old Romalic Nash Sr., who is accused of killing Stacy Boudreaux.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16, the 52-year-old was shot and killed while sitting in her home near the 100 block of Tasha Court of Gibson, Louisiana.

Investigators say the suspect was trying to target a group of males standing in front of the residence next to Boudreaux’s home.

The suspect then allegedly fired an assault rifle and one of the bullets went through Boudreaux’s home, hitting her in the back, investigators say.

Boudreaux was found dead inside the home a couple of days later by sheriff’s deputies.

Nash was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of Jeanie J Ave. in Akron.

“Senseless violence resulted in the death of a woman that was minding her business inside of her own home. Outstanding work by our task force brings this victim’s family one step closer to justice,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.