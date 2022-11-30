CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter faced his charges in court Wednesday.

Investigators say Leander Bissell drove by an accident scene, hit Firefighter Johnny Tetrick and then sped off. Police later found his car and arrested him.

Bissell pled not guilty. His bond is set a $500,000.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say the death was a felony with a deadly weapon.

Funeral services were held over the weekend for Tetrick.

His pre-trial date is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.