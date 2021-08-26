Man accused of hitting 9-year-old bicyclist with SUV turns himself in

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report on this case.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The man accused of hitting a 9-year-old bicyclist with his SUV has turned himself in to Parma Police.

The hit-skip crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of Sheraton Road.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The child’s mother told the FOX 8 I-Team that her son suffered injuries to his wrist and his leg.

There were multiple witnesses to the accident that identified the vehicle as a 2008 Ford Escape. The vehicle was found Wednesday morning at Ries Ice Rink.

According to investigators, an officer contacted the suspect, Milton Rullan, over the phone. Police say Rullan turned himself in to the Parma Police Department later on Wednesday.

Rullan is being charged with failing to stop after an accident. It’s a felony of the fourth degree because police say he left the scene of an accident and the crash caused serious harm to a child.