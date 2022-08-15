CLEVELAND (WJW) – The man indicted for a deadly hit and run that killed a three-year-old girl is due in court on Monday morning.

45-year-old Vance Christian will be arraigned on charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide.

Cleveland Police say last month Christian was driving near East 55th street when his vehicle hit three bike riders.

The crash killed three-year-old, Izzy Hudspath.

A 10-year-old girl and 27-year-old man were hurt.

Court records show that after the crash Christian reportedly stopped and got out of his vehicle, then got back in and drove off.

A judge set a $400,000 bond.