TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a cruise passenger last week after he allegedly hid a camera in a public bathroom on a Royal Caribbean ship that departed Florida.

Investigators said they believe Jeremy Froias targeted cruise ship passengers between April 30 and May 1, who may have used the public bathroom on the aft of the Harmony of the Seas’ top deck between the “Flow Rider” surfing simulator and a bar.

The FBI said passengers who used that bathroom may have been video recorded by Froias.

The Harmony of the Seas ship departed Miami on April 29. The ship visited ports in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Coco Cay, Bahamas, and returned to Miami on Saturday, May 6.

Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, the FBI said.

Victims in the case or those with information about the investigation are asked to complete a form on the FBI’s website.

“If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by Jeremy Froias, please encourage them to complete the form themselves,” the FBI said.