COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say fatally hit a 4-year-old with a stolen Kia Saturday night on the south side.

CPD state that just before 9 p.m., 24-year-old Tyrell Shute was allegedly driving a stolen Kia Soul in a parking lot at 841 Greenfield Drive. Police say Shute drove over the curb at the north end of the parking lot, continuing to drive on the grass behind 793 Canonby Place.

Court records specify that officers initiated a traffic stop on the stolen Kia before Shute began driving off.

In the grass, a 4-year-old boy was with his mother and the boy was hit by the front of the car. Police officers in the area took the boy to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Police say Shute got out of the Kia after allegedly hitting the boy and ran north away from the scene. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Shute has a warrant for his arrest and has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Court records also indicate Shute’s license was suspended due to a forfeiture out of Crawford County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4545.

In the first six months of 2023, 47% of the more than 5,000 vehicles stolen in Columbus were either a Kia or a Hyundai, per CPD.