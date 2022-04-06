PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A 33-year-old man admitted breaking into two homes, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray Gibson was charged with two counts of burglary and taken to the Lake County Jail.

The first incident happened on North Ridge Road in Perry Township in the overnight hours of March 30. The sheriff’s office said the suspect threw a large stone through the glass door and stolen alcohol beverages from the fridge. The residents didn’t hear the break-in and found the signs the next morning.

Then shortly after 3 a.m. on April 1, residents heard their front door opening and found a man entering their house on Webb Road. The suspect left before deputies arrived, but he was soon found walking in the area.

During an interview with detectives, Gibson admitted to both crimes.