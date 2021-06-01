Man accused of blowing up Solon property sought by Marshals

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man accused of blowing up Solon-owned property with pipe bombs.

John Krane, 20, is wanted for failure to appear for sentencing. He was originally charged with unlawful manufacture of a pipe bomb, Marshals said.

John Krane (Photo courtesy: Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)

His last known address is on Edgemoore Drive in Solon. According to Marshals, he has ties to Arizona, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to federal court documents, Krane admitted setting off pipe bombs at Solon Community Park in June 2020. He told investigators he “perfected” his mixture before he and some friends set off more pipe bombs near Hawthorn Parkway, in a recycling bin at Harper’s Ridge Picnic Area, a baseball field and a portable toilet on July 4, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tips can also be submitted online.