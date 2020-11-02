Man accused of attacking women in Tremont arrested

(WJW) — The man accused of attacking women in Tremont has been arrested, US Marshals confirmed to FOX 8 News on Monday.

Kevin Ballard, 27, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at a bus stop near Euclid Ave. and Green Road in Cleveland.

US Marshals said Ballard ran from the task force but was caught by a K-9.

Police said on Oct. 3, Ballard attacked two women within minutes of each other in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood; he’s also accused of sexually assaulted a woman that same day at Target on W. 117th St.

Ballard was wanted for abduction, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

He was just released from prison on Sept. 25.

