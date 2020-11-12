WATCH LIVE: Man who attacked two women in Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation being sentenced



CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man charged with two separate kidnapping incidents at the Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation will be sentenced for his actions today.

19-year-old Shane Barker attacked a 61-year-old woman near the Meadow Ridge Picnic area in the Brookside Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks back on Oct. 20, 2019. Three days later, he’s accused of attacking a 41-year-old woman in the same location.

Shane Barker (courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals Service said, in both instances, Barker followed the women on a hiking trail, attacked them, and threw them to the ground. Both women were able to escape and reported the incident to authorities.

Four months after the attacks, Barker was arrested during a traffic stop in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott previously said, “The Cleveland Metroparks Police worked diligently to identify this violent suspect and as soon as he was identified the task force went to work to locate and arrest him. He is a danger to the safety of our community and the city of Cleveland is safer with him behind bars.”

Barker took a plea deal last month and will learn his sentence for the attacks this morning in court.

