LIVE: Man accused of attacking 2 women in Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation appearing in court

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 19-year-old man arrested in two separate kidnapping incidents will appear in court Friday morning.

On October 20, 2019, Shane Barker is accused of attacking a 61-year-old woman near the Meadow Ridge Picnic area in the Brookside Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

Three days later, he’s accused of attacking a 41-year-old woman in the same location.

The U.S. Marshals Service said, in both instances, Barker followed the women on a hiking trail, attacked them and threw them to the ground.

Both women were able to escape and reported the incident to police.

Barker was arrested near West 30th and Seymour Ave. Officers followed him in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where they arrested him without incident.

Shane Barker (courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said, “The Cleveland Metroparks Police worked diligently to identify this violent suspect and as soon as he was identified the task force went to work to locate and arrest him. He is a danger to the safety of our community and the city of Cleveland is safer with him behind bars.”

Anyone who may have additional information related to criminal incidents concerning Barker is asked to call police.