Man accused in cellmate’s overdose death at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man is facing several charges following the death of his cellmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Christopher Neal, 31, of Euclid, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance into a detention facility, tampering with evidence, trafficking and drug possession.

Neal was arrested on Aug. 21 on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said he provided the drugs to his 28-year-old cellmate, who was found unresponsive by a corrections officer on Aug. 30.

Jail medical personnel performed first aid on the victim, but he died. An autopsy by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed he overdosed on fentanyl.

Neal is currently being held on charges from another pending drug case. Prosecutors said he was involved in a crash with a mail truck in Mentor on Sept. 18 and was arrested after drugs were recovered at the scene.