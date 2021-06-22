Man accidentally runs over members of his choral group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — The 77-year-old driver who accidentally slammed his truck into fellow members of a gay chorus group says he was devastated by the crash at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people injuring them during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

One member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus was killed and two others were injured in the crash Saturday night.

Driver Fred Johnson said Monday that he would never do anything to intentionally harm anyone.

Fort Lauderdale police also said that all evidence indicates it was a terrible accident, noting Johnson was fully cooperating with the investigation and there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved.