[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage of a Norfolk Southern train conductor killed when a dump truck struck a train on March 7, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 69-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after his truck was struck by a train early Saturday, Cleveland EMS workers told FOX 8 News.

The man’s truck went through a road closed sign before the crash at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, according to Cleveland police. As of noon, the road was still closed at the intersection of East 40th Street and Lakeside Avenue East.

A hazardous materials crew has been called to the scene as a precaution, police said.