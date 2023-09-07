WAKEMAN, Ohio (WJW) — A 68-year-old man died after falling into a grain bin in Huron County.

Village firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Butler Road, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the fire department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the man, identified as Bill Forestor, unresponsive in the bin, beneath “a large amount of soybeans.”

“Every rescue effort was taken but unfortunately Bill had succumbed to his injuries,” Fire Chief David Wilson wrote. “We wish our sincere condolences to the family during this tragic time.”