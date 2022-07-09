Editor’s note: Video above shows coverage of the shooting before it was known the man died

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was hit when shots were fired into an Akron crowd on Friday night has died. A 4-year-old girl was also shot and killed.

The male victim died in the early morning hours on Saturday, according to a statement by Akron police.

Police say a large group of people was outside when it happened in the 700 block of Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m.

Lt. Michael A. Miller says the investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working to gather additional information with the goal of identifying the shooter or shooters.

The shooting was unrelated to recent protests in the city relating to the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more on this developing story.