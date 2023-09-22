[In the player above, see the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio.]

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Friday morning crash on 12th Street killed a 35-year-old Canton man, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Derrick P. Hill was traveling in a sedan west on 12th Street toward Perry Drive just after 5 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release. The car went off the right side of the road, then off the left side of the road, striking a tree.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe “unsafe speed” was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.