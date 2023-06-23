CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, city police said.

It happened near the intersection of East 103rd Street and St. Clair Avenue. Officers responded just before 11:30 a.m., according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was at a nearby deli and drive-thru when he began verbally arguing with the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect then pulled a gun and shot him in the chest.

A person-of-interest has been identified, but police have not made any arrests.

The shooting is still under investigation.