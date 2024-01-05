(WJW) – An American man and his two daughters were killed in the Caribbean when their small plane crashed off the island of Bequia.

According to police, the crash happened moments after takeoff Thursday afternoon.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” police wrote in a press release.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force posted pictures of the single-engine plane that crashed.

Courtesy: RSVG police force

There was a total of four people on board: The pilot, Robert Sachs of Bequia, who police said also owned the plane, Christian Klepser, a 51-year-old U.S. citizen and his two daughters, Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, ages 10 and 12.

Divers and fishermen were able to recover the four bodies from the water.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

“The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident,” police wrote on social media.