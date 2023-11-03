ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old Grafton man outside an Elyria Walmart on Thursday evening was arrested and arraigned on Friday morning.

Roosevelt Benton, 19, of Oberlin, faces a count of felonious assault in Elyria Municipal Court, but authorities expect he’ll face additional charges as the investigation continues, according to a Friday news release from Elyria police.

Officers just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, responded to a 911 call for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1000 Chestnut Commons Drive, where they found 21-year-old Nicholas Tubbs, of Grafton, had been shot.

Tubbs was transported to an Elyria hospital, then to a Cleveland hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Friday, according to the release.

Officers on Friday morning arrested Benton at his home.

A judge on Friday set Benton’s bond at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9.

Elyria police are still investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 440-326-1201 or email ademarco@cityofelyria.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided by texting TIPELYRIA and the tip to 84741.