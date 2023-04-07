*Attached video: Battle of the brothers: Parents speak out about upcoming ‘Kelce Bowl’

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The mom of two Northeast Ohio native NFL stars now has her very own spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

Donna Kelce watched her sons Jason and Travis Kelce play against each other in Super Bowl LVII. While she cheered on both of her sons, Donna Kelce wore a jersey and shoes, representing both of their teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

That outfit is now on display in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted out a photo on the new display Thursday.

When Travis and Jason Kelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, Donna Kelce, earned national headlines,” the tweet says. “The split Chiefs/Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame. Talk about a Hall of Fame mom!”

The jersey features Travis’s red number 87 jersey on the front and Jason’s midnight green number 62 on the back.

Kansas City ultimately went on to win the game.