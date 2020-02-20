Mama dog and her pups in need of help at the Lake County Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR (WJW)--The Lake County Humane Society is asking for help to care for a precious pup and her babies.

6-year-old Myrtle is a Beagle mix who was transferred to the Lake County Humane Society from a shelter in Kentucky. During her initial examination, it was discovered that Myrtle was in the late stages of pregnancy. During the exam, it was also discovered Myrtle had heartworm that is infecting her heart and lungs.

Soon after arriving at the shelter, Myrtle was sent to a foster home to receive care until she finished her pregnancy. On January 14 she gave birth to 7 puppies, but only 5 survived.

The Lake County Humane Society is currently treating Myrtle with heartworm meds. While caring for her own pups, Myrtle has stepped in to help nurse two other puppies, whose mother was not able to care for them.

Lake County Humane Society "Meet Myrtle"

Mrytle and her puppies

Lake County Humane Society: Myrtle's puppies

In addition to Myrtle, the Lake County Humane Society is also caring for two other dogs that have heartworm. The cost of care for all treatment is $1,000.

They are asking for donations to help give these dogs a second chance.

Your donation will not just impact the life of one dog, but the lives of 10 dogs in need!

**Click here to help Lake County Humane Society**