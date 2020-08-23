Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage reopens to the public today

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is reopening its doors to the public today, after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Like all the other museums in the Cleveland area that have already reopened (as seen in the video above), this one is doing so with new health guidelines in place, including mandatory face coverings and temperature checks.

“We are living through a remarkable time in our history,” David Schafer, Managing Director of the Maltz Museum, said in a statement. “We are proud to open our doors once again and welcome back visitors into our physical space. Our safety protocols are in place and we are confident that visitors will feel comfortable with the limitations we’ve put on attendance to honor the six feet distancing guidelines.”

For those concerned still about going out in public, the museum is offering multiple online options as well.

“There are choices about how to connect to us with online programs and the launch of new digital tours, coming soon,” Schafer said. “We hope Northeast Ohio – and beyond – will take advantage of these options.”

While the museum already opened to members earlier this month, Sunday is the official day it opens to all.

Ticket reservations must be made before attending the museum. Find out all other information below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: