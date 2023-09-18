*Attached video: Tips for pairing wine with chocolate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Malley’s Chocolates and Brewnuts, two sweet Cleveland brands, are joining together to make three new mouth-watering creations.

Announced Monday, the brands are collaborating to make three limited-time donut flavors, available a Brewnuts and Malley’s ice cream parlors while supplies last Sept. 22-24, according to a press release from Malley’s Chocolates.

The new donut flavors include:

Hot Fudge Sundae Donut, made with Malley’s Hot Fudge Sauce

Bordeaux Donut, with English toffee and almonds

Betty Lou Donut, which a combination of caramel, pretzels and milk chocolate.

The new flavors can be found in packs of three at Malley’s Ice Cream Parlor stores in Lakewood, Mentor, Bay Village and North Olmsted along with the Brewnuts Detroit Shoreway neighborhood locale.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Brewnuts, a company that shares our commitment to crafting high-quality, indulgent treats,” Malley’s Chocolates CEO Mike Malley said in a statement.