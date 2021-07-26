Male shot and killed during fight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A person was shot and killed during a fight in Akron Monday evening.

Officers received numerous calls about a shooting on Brittain Road near Alphada Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Akron police said they found a male with gunshots wounds behind a nearby home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS.