Making history: Fox 8 buries new time capsule filled with Cleveland artifacts

(WJW) — We made Fox 8 history!

We recently unearthed a time capsule in the station’s backyard that was buried decades ago.

Friday, we buried a new one.

The intention is to dig the capsule up in 25 years.

After getting hundreds of ideas and photos from our viewers, Fox 8 filled the capsule with several items relating to Cleveland and the past year.

Some of the items include:

Fox 8 swag

Puzzle

$2.73

Gas can

NFL draft credentials

Newspapers

John Adams drum mallets

Cell phone and charger

Twinkie

Rock Hall inductees plaque

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo stuffed tiger

COVID-19-themed items from area hospitals

Michael Stanley CD

Amazon box

St. Jude hat

Stuffed woollybear

Dick Goddard book

Baker Mayfield swag

Cleveland sports paraphernalia

Fox 8’s own morning show anchors also chose items to include:

Scott Sabol: Photo of himself

Kenny Crumpton: Kickin’ it with Kenny mask

Stefani Schaefer: Black dress

Wayne Dawson: Three piece suit

Kristi Capel: Autographed pair of heels

We also included a thumb drive filled with photos submitted by our viewers.