Making history: Fox 8 buries new time capsule filled with Cleveland artifacts

(WJW) — We made Fox 8 history!
We recently unearthed a time capsule in the station’s backyard that was buried decades ago.
Friday, we buried a new one.
The intention is to dig the capsule up in 25 years.
After getting hundreds of ideas and photos from our viewers, Fox 8 filled the capsule with several items relating to Cleveland and the past year.
Some of the items include:
- Fox 8 swag
- Puzzle
- $2.73
- Gas can
- NFL draft credentials
- Newspapers
- John Adams drum mallets
- Cell phone and charger
- Twinkie
- Rock Hall inductees plaque
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo stuffed tiger
- COVID-19-themed items from area hospitals
- Michael Stanley CD
- Amazon box
- St. Jude hat
- Stuffed woollybear
- Dick Goddard book
- Baker Mayfield swag
- Cleveland sports paraphernalia
Fox 8’s own morning show anchors also chose items to include:
- Scott Sabol: Photo of himself
- Kenny Crumpton: Kickin’ it with Kenny mask
- Stefani Schaefer: Black dress
- Wayne Dawson: Three piece suit
- Kristi Capel: Autographed pair of heels
We also included a thumb drive filled with photos submitted by our viewers.