Makeshift morgues set up outside hospitals in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 25: People speak near a makeshift morgue outside of Bellevue Hospital on March 25, 2020 in New York City, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WJW) – Refrigerated trailers that will be used as makeshift morgues were set up outside two hospitals on Thursday in New York City.

The last time New York took such drastic measures was after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

385 people have died from coronavirus in New York.

The state has more than 37,000 cases.

“We’re in a public health crisis, and the city has declared a state of emergency,” the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said in a statement.”

As part of that declaration, agencies like OCME have enacted emergency contingency plans to help prepare for every possible outcome.

“The trucks are part of a city plan to prepare for the potential surge of bodies from the coronavirus pandemic, Worthy-Davis said.