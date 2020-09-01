GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy has gotten his wish for a new family camper.
Granted today by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Jaylon Mast, who has cystic fibrosis, was presented with the gift at Jim’s Trailer Sales in Grafton this afternoon. He said he chose the camper as his wish as it was something he could continue to use.
With two brothers and five sisters, the camper is a great way for the family to travel around, and an upcoming trip is already planned for Pennsylvania.
The Make-A-Wish organization said that coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many children’s travel wishes, but that other wishes, like the camper, are still doable.
The camper comes complete with a queen-size bed and the bunk beds along with plenty of storage. Check out photos of the camper below:
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Make-a-Wish Foundation grants 14-year-old boy’s wish for a new family camper
- Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19 after coworkers throw surprise baby shower
- Akron Board of Education reverses decision, now allowing contact and non-contact sports this fall
- Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees
- You decide FNTD Game of the Week #2