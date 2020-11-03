‘Make a little room in your patch for a pumpkin’: 80 orange cats rescued from one home soon up for adoption

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Humane Society of Summit County will soon have 80 rescued orange cats up for adoption.

According to a press release, the cats were recently rescued from one home.

“The fall typically is a busy time for the Twinsburg animal shelter due to elevated seasonal intakes of kittens during the spring and summer,” the release states. “This large rescue effort and sudden ballooning of the shelter’s cat population puts great strain on staff and other resources, particularly in conjunction with restrictions in place due to the pandemic.”

The cats are mainly adults who are very social. Almost every cat is an orange tabby or white with orange spots. The cats are named after countries all over the world.

“The shelter asks adopters to make a little room in their patch for one of these pumpkins this fall,” the release states.

More and more cats from the group are being made available for adoption each day as they complete veterinary treatment and are made ready for adoption.

The facility is currently conducting all adoptions by appointment. Those interested should call 234-212-9843 for more.

All animals adopted from HSSC are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on routine vaccinations.

Adoptable animals are listed here.

