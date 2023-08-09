[Editor’s Note: The video above shows us the Cleveland Zoo’s newest baby gorilla.]

(WJW) – Ever dream of being a zoo keeper?

Here is your chance. There is a nationwide search for a Kangaroo Cleanup Crewmember at the San Diego Zoo. The job comes with $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to America’s Finest City, but there is one stinky catch – the perfect candidate must be a kid and will have to pick up kangaroo doo doo.

Let us explain.

According to a press release, a toy company in California, Moose Games, is holding a contest to give one kid a once-in-a-lifetime experience, to go behind the scenes with a wildlife care specialist in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park‘s Walkabout Australia kangaroo habitat. The trip includes the child’s family and would take place in late October, according to the release.

The contest is a partnership with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and is being held to mark the release of Moose Games’ newest game, Doo Doo Kangaroo, which is where the part about picking up kangaroo doo doo comes into play.

Now, doesn’t that sound much better?

Credit: Moose Toys via PR Newswire

The game is described, as follows: “In this fun (and funny) new skill and action game, players spin a donut spinner to find out how many donuts they need to feed the kangaroo who, conveniently, is sitting on a toilet. When the kangaroo has had too many donuts, he’ll shake and shimmy across the table, releasing donuts or doo doos out of the toilet. Players race to grab donuts as fast as they can, while dodging doo doos. The first to collect five donuts wins!

As for the behind the scenes zoo experience, here is more on what to expect:

“The lucky contest winner will engage in the various daily tasks of a wildlife care specialist. They will learn about how a kangaroo’s doo doo plays a role in conservation (and will help to clean it up). The winner will also observe other important “doo-ties” around the Safari Park, such as wildlife nutrition, record keeping and habitat maintenance. The KCC will see unparalleled wildlife care and conservation science in action, and learn firsthand San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s global approach to saving wildlife, and supporting responsible collaboration to protect the environment,” according to the release.

Kids can submit their resume, here. The deadline is September 15.