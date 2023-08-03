[Editor’s Note: Is Ohio’s best pizza in Cleveland? Watch the video above.]

(WJW) — How would you like to make $110,000 a year, plus benefits, as a ‘pizza influencer?’

Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s not.

Slice – an ordering app for independent pizza places – recently posted the job listing.

According to the job description, the goal of the new position is to make Slice “synonymous with ordering pizza.”

The position will be a part of the slice marketing team and will primarily create social media content on TikTok and Instagram that “celebrates pizza, pizzeria owners, and pizza eaters alike.”

This job is listed as a full-time, salaried position. The pay is listed as between $85,000- $110,000 annually with benefits; such as flexible paid time off, health insurance, a matching 401K, and even a weekly pizza stipend.

To top it all off, Slice was just recently named on Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list.

Ready to apply? Click here.