(WJW) – One more summery day! Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies with a weak lake breeze.

Showers move in Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts from late Thursday through mid-morning Friday:

The first strong cold front of the season arrives Friday!

Friday afternoon conditions will be drier with some sun, but noticeably cooler.

The second cold front arrives on Saturday with more showers and lake-enhanced showers Sunday.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on-and-off light showers; and cool & breezy temps in the mid-50s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook (2-3 weeks out) shows the cooler pattern getting stronger with frequent chances of showers.

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.