GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple incidents have blocked part of I-480 West during rush hour Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the right lane is blocked with a disabled vehicle just beyond Transportation Blvd. The right lane at I-480 W 271 US-224 is all shut down due to crash.

See a live look at I-480 at Lee Road courtesy the ODOT camera in the video player above.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Those in the area can expect at least a 20 minute delay according to ODOT.