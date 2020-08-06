LIVE: ‘Major national announcement’ expected from New York attorney general

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WJW) – New York Attorney General Letitia James says she is making a “major national announcement” Thursday.

James will hold a press conference from the attorney general’s office at 11:30 a.m.

This comes as the New York Times reports the Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s longtime lender, Deutsche Bank.

The president has not tweeted anything that would indicate his office is concerned about the announcement.

Air Force One is scheduled to be wheels up just before noon from Washington, D.C. as the president makes his way to Ohio.

He’s visiting the Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde and attending a private fundraiser in Bratenahl.

