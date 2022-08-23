CLEVELAND (WJW) – Major League Soccer is working with city officials to potentially bring a professional soccer team to Cleveland.

MLS officials had meetings in Cleveland at the end of July to discuss a possible expansion team in the development league.

The MLS Next Pro is the professional development league of the MLS. They have 21 teams this year and will have 28 teams next year.

MLS released the following statement:

“MLS Next Pro had meetings in Cleveland a few weeks ago at the end of July and are excited about the possibility of bringing a men’s soccer team to Cleveland.”