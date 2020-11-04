Major 3-vehicle traffic accident shuts down I-90 near Westlake, police report

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are reporting a major accident that has shut down a part of I-90 westbound from Columbia Road exit to the Crocker Road exit.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the accident and that injuries are not known at this time.

Traffic is being diverted to the Columbia Road exit.

Police said they don’t know when the highway will reopen.

