WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are reporting a major accident that has shut down a part of I-90 westbound from Columbia Road exit to the Crocker Road exit.
Police said three vehicles were involved in the accident and that injuries are not known at this time.
Traffic is being diverted to the Columbia Road exit.
Police said they don’t know when the highway will reopen.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Major 3-vehicle traffic accident shuts down I-90 near Westlake, police report
- Parma City Schools to build two new campuses if Issue 73 passes
- This Ohio county has predicted the winner of 14 straight presidential elections
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District faces deep cuts if levy fails
- Boarded-up windows, fences in downtown Cleveland on election night