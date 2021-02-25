Maintenance team credited with stopping fire from spreading at St. Ignatius High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – In-person classes are canceled at St. Ignatius High School Thursday, following a small fire in a storage closet in the basement of the main building.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m.
The school tweeted that out of an abundance of caution, offices are also closed for ventilation.
The Cleveland Fire Department reports the fire was under control quickly.
No one was hurt.
They credited the maintenance team with closing the door to the storage closet.
Fire crews say that prevented the fire from spreading.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.