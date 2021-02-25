Maintenance team credited with stopping fire from spreading at St. Ignatius High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – In-person classes are canceled at St. Ignatius High School Thursday, following a small fire in a storage closet in the basement of the main building.

#CLEFIREONSCENE fire in a utility/storage closet at @SIHSCleveland at W.30th/Carroll in 4th Battalion. Fire quickly extinguished. No injuries reported. Cause of fire under investigation. School cancelled for today. pic.twitter.com/y3g63079u7 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 25, 2021

The fire broke out around 7 a.m.

The school tweeted that out of an abundance of caution, offices are also closed for ventilation.

Due to a small but contained fire in the basement of the Main Building, on campus classes are cancelled today, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, offices are also closed to allow time for ventilation and clearing smoke. — Saint Ignatius CLE (@SIHSCleveland) February 25, 2021

The Cleveland Fire Department reports the fire was under control quickly.

No one was hurt.

They credited the maintenance team with closing the door to the storage closet.

Nice job by @SIHSCleveland Maintenance Staff who discovered the fire, CLOSED THE CLOSET DOOR, and pulled the fire alarm. A closed door makes a big difference in keeping a fire from spreading. #CLEFIRE encourages closing bedroom doors at night. #closewhileyoudoze — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 25, 2021

Fire crews say that prevented the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.