Mail carrier shot on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A United States Postal Service worker was shot in the arm on Cleveland‘s east side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on East 88th Street near Wade Park Avenue. Witnesses told police the mail carrier and the suspect were arguing about a possible road rage incident before hearing multiple gunshots.

A neighbor and a man working nearby found the 64-year-old victim on the ground and bleeding, according to the police report. He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

The victim has worked for the USPS for 36 years and was filling in on a different route, the police report said.

FOX 8 News reached out to USPS for a statement on the shooting.