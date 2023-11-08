[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of the robbery of a mail carrier at gunpoint in Akron on Jan. 18.]

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Males wearing Halloween masks robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon, postal inspectors confirmed.

The suspects, described as young, thin, Black males wearing masks depicting a pumpkin and a skull, robbed the mail carrier in the 600 block of Quilliams Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to a Wednesday statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

That’s near the Bridgeview Avenue intersection, at the border of Cleveland Heights.

The mail carrier was not harmed, according to postal inspectors.

The suspects’ vehicle was a Toyota Camry, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 and say, “law enforcement.” All information provided will be kept confidential.