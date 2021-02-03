Mail carrier praised for helping rescue 89-year-old woman who fell, couldn’t get up

CHICAGO (WJW) — A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker is being called a hero after she helped save an 89-year-old Chicago woman’s life last month.

According to NBC Chicago, Shonda Lemon, an eight-year veteran with USPS, has been delivering mail in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood for four years.

During that time she developed relationships with area residents, including 89-year-old Helen Iwanski.

Lemon would place rubber bands around Iwanski’s mail to make it easier for her to grab. Lemon says she became concerned after noticing Iwanski had gone three days without picking up her mail.

The mail carrier knocked on Iwanksi’s door and when no one responded, she called 911.

“Day after day she wasn’t getting the rubber band,” Lemon told the news outlet. “I knew there was something wrong.”

Police found Iwanski lying on the floor. She had been without food and water for several days.

Officers later contacted Lemon, alerting her that Iwanski was alive and had been placed in a rehabilitation center to work on rebuilding her strength.

“When I heard that, my heart trembled,” Lemon said. “It made me cry.”

The USPS issued a statement to NBC Chicago, saying they are proud of Lemon’s actions:

“The Postal Service is very proud of the actions of Shonda Lemon. Postal Service employees know the habits of their customers and the rhythms of their communities, and are often the first to notify emergency personnel and render aid when something is wrong. Employees have been commended for going above and beyond the call of duty in a variety of situations, such as assisting lost children, getting help for sick or injured customers, spotting fires, and more. It’s another example of the heroic actions taken by an employee in the neighborhood they serve.”

Lemon says that her actions weren’t heroic, but just what any good person would do.

“I don’t look at myself as a hero,” she said. “I just look at myself as one of God’s children looking after his other kids. That was my blessing for the day, that she was okay.”