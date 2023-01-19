AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has released a photo of one of two suspects who robbed a U.S. Postal carrier.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carlysle Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a press release from the police department, the mail carrier was approached by two masked men, one of whom was armed.

Police say the mail carrier was taken to the back of his mail truck, where the armed men took items. Police say they took “U.S. Postal property,” but did not clarify if the suspects stole mail and packages.

Police released a surveillance photo taken near the scene in the hopes that someone could identify them.

FOX 8 reached out to USPS for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Tipsters can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO to 274637.