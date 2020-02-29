Mail carrier found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from packages she never delivered

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A United States Postal Service carrier has been found guilty of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from packages she never delivered.

Jamie Deann Dent was arrested in connection with the crimes in December 2018. She was found guilty on Thursday of 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The thefts happened from Dec. 13, 2016 to Sept. 20, 2018, according to court documents.

According to a search warrant previously obtained by FOX 12, Dent stole $37,000 in cash bank deposits from the Troutdale Famous Footwear. The post office was contracted for the delivery of that money, but court documents show it never made it to the bank, prompting an internal investigation by the Office of Inspector General.

Investigators said they then found more deposits of over $3,000 from a Naturalizer store that also never made it to its destined bank, despite being scanned as received by Dent.

USPS inspectors also said they found 14 missing packages that contained cash in a community mailbox locker that Dent was responsible for.

According to court documents, Dent suffers from a traumatic brain injury, and at the time of her arrest, was taking Suboxone to combat an addiction to opiate pain medication.

Dent is due in court for sentencing on March 4.