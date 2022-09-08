(WKBN) — The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s kennel just got adopted to its forever home.

Annie, a stray from Youngstown’s Northside, had been at the kennel for seven months.

She was scared when she arrived but the volunteers and enrichment programs brought out her fun, loving character.

Kennel supervisor Lisa Hill shared some additional great news regarding the shortage of food they’ve experienced this summer.

“We posted a request for food and, as of today, we’ve gotten over 300 bags of dog food from the community. We are so thankful,” said Hill.

Hill said the food will go to the 75 dogs they currently have in the kennel.