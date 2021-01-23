Mahoning County bar cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, one more Ohio bar was found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

The bar, located in Northeast Ohio, was not cited for being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above).

Here’s what the bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

El Cowboy in Austintown: Agents arrived at the establishment around 8:45 p.m. Friday to find about 100 customers milling around, drinking alcohol, with little social distancing taking place, including some dancing together to a live band. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

This case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.