Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Central California

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southern Sierra Nevada area about 150 miles north of Los Angeles about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS initially listed the epicenter at a GPS point about 20 miles southwest of Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada range. But the agency’s updated quake information indicates the epicenter was in the mostly dry Owens Lake bed, about 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine.

The location is the center of the Owens Valley and the site of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water facilities.

The temblor was felt throughout Central California and parts of Southern California.

The quake struck in the same location as a magnitude 4.6 temblor two nights ago, famed seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter. She added that the first earthquake is now considered a foreshock.

We just had a M5.8 south of Lone Pine in the Owens Valley. It is the same location as the M4.6 two nights ago. That is now considered a foreshock — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 24, 2020

An earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday. The Associated Press reports the 7.4-magnitude quake led to the deaths of at least 6 people and damaged hundreds of homes. (See video, below.)

