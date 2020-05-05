Magnificat High School class of 2020 honored with 162 yard signs

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The leadership at Magnificat High School surprised its class of 2020 this morning, placing 162 yard signs in the school’s front lawn right in the eyesight of passersby on Hilliard Boulevard.

Each blue and white sign features a name of a senior graduating from the all-girls Catholic school. The girls’ senior year has looked quite different with the closure of school due to coronavirus and various school event cancellations.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the signs will be delivered to each senior’s home later in the week, but are being taken down tonight. This week would have been Senior Week at the high school.