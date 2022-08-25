CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Public Library opened early this week to give a very special little girl a very special moment.
1 ½-year-old Reese, who is blind, received a private and personalized storytime.
The little girl’s blindness comes from a rare genetic bone disease called Malignant Osteopetrosis.
After a stem cell transplant, chemotherapy, and 45 days in the hospital, organizers said Reese was thriving, smiling and ready to enjoy her VIP experience at the library.
The magical moment was made complete with her own Disney’s Encanto photo frame, Braille books for Reese to feel, and a pretend picnic.
Reese was also gifted a hat from the library.
The outing was organized through the Special Wish Foundation and their Sparkles of Joy program which helps create exciting and safe experiences for immune-compromised children.