HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — We heard it straight from Santa’s helper, there’s a portal to the North Pole in Hudson.

“He confided in me there’s something called the spirit meter and the children of Hudson and surrounding areas had such high spirit that it was the perfect place to put his mailbox,” Diane Demuynck said.

A magical mailbox at the Clocktower Green is accepting letters to Santa. The Christmas tradition is nearly a decade strong thanks to Demuynck and a team of helpful elves.

“About nine years ago, I actually received a phone call from the big man,” Demuynck she said. “He asked me to help him get this mailbox so the children of Hudson and the surrounding areas could write to him, and the letters would go straight to the North Pole.”

Every year, up to 3,000 letters make their way to the mailbox from across Northeast Ohio, and some letters Demuynck said come as far away as California. Each one receives a personal response from Santa.

“I checked the list and indeed you are on the nice list,” said Demuynck, reading an older letter from Santa to a child who wrote from Virginia.

Children wish for toys and even peace on earth according to Demuynck who has a behind-the-scenes look at Santa’s Workshop.

Demuynck said Santa is busy this time of year and in need of additional help. Letters should be self-addressed, in a stamped envelope. Letters will be collected until Dec. 22 from children and people young and heart.

“Santa will get letters from elderly people who are looking for companionship,” Demuynck said. “…Santa told me about a letter where a young boy was wanting to speak to his pop pop again and pop pop was in heaven, so it’s letters like that Santa really takes in care.”

Santa’s elves said there is no greater joy than keeping the magic of Christmas alive in the hearts of children.

“The amount of joy I get, you can’t even put it on a scale,” Demuynck said.