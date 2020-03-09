Magical Charms! Duck Donuts unveils ‘Lucky Duck’ assortment ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s already St. Patrick’s Day at Duck Donuts — and they include lots of magical charms.
Their Lucky Duck donut assortment is now available through March 17. Many of the special donuts include green icing and a marshmallow cereal topping.
The following are included:
— Chocolate Icing with Magical Charms & Marshmallow Drizzle
— Strawberry Icing with Magical Charms & Marshmallow Drizzle
— Lemon Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles
— Cinnamon Sugar with Vanilla Drizzle
— Chocolate Icing with Vanilla Drizzle
— Vanilla Icing with Vanilla Drizzle
— Powdered Sugar
— Glazed with Magical Charms & Marshmallow Drizzle
— Vanilla Icing with Shredded Coconut
Duck Donuts also has several new limited-time spring-themed flavors that are available through May 4. The assortment focuses on key lime icing and cream cheese drizzle.
The donuts in the Spring Assortment include:
— Key Lime Pie: Key lime icing with graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle
— Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry icing with cream cheese drizzle
— Coconut Key Lime: Key lime icing with shredded coconut
— Candied Lime: Cinnamon sugar with Key lime drizzle
Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can pick their own donut combination by choosing from coatings, toppings and drizzles.
The assortments can be ordered in-store, online or through the Duck Donuts Reward app.