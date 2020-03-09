Magical Charms! Duck Donuts unveils ‘Lucky Duck’ assortment ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s already St. Patrick’s Day at Duck Donuts — and they include lots of magical charms.

Their Lucky Duck donut assortment is now available through March 17. Many of the special donuts include green icing and a marshmallow cereal topping.

The following are included:

— Chocolate Icing with Magical Charms & Marshmallow Drizzle

— Strawberry Icing with Magical Charms & Marshmallow Drizzle

— Lemon Icing with Rainbow Sprinkles

— Cinnamon Sugar with Vanilla Drizzle

— Chocolate Icing with Vanilla Drizzle

— Vanilla Icing with Vanilla Drizzle

— Powdered Sugar

— Glazed with Magical Charms & Marshmallow Drizzle

— Vanilla Icing with Shredded Coconut

Duck Donuts also has several new limited-time spring-themed flavors that are available through May 4. The assortment focuses on key lime icing and cream cheese drizzle.

The donuts in the Spring Assortment include:

— Key Lime Pie: Key lime icing with graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle

— Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry icing with cream cheese drizzle

— Coconut Key Lime: Key lime icing with shredded coconut

— Candied Lime: Cinnamon sugar with Key lime drizzle

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can pick their own donut combination by choosing from coatings, toppings and drizzles.

The assortments can be ordered in-store, online or through the Duck Donuts Reward app.