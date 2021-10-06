Magic of Lights returns to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You can get into the holiday spirit without leaving your car with a popular Christmas lights display that will be returning this season.

Magic of Lights will be held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds from November 24 to January 2.

Tickets are now on sale for $18 per vehicle.

That’s an early bird price, but those tickets can be used on any night if you buy them in advance.

The event will cost more as we get closer to the season.

Gate tickets are $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.

Prices rise to $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends from Dec. 10 to Jan. 2nd.

